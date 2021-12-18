Home » News » Movies » Simbu's Maanaadu To Be Released On Sony LIV On December 24

According to a tweet by Sony LIV, the film will start streaming on the OTT platform from December 24.
Sony LIV announced the OTT release of the film in a tweet on December 17.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: December 18, 2021, 18:47 IST

Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, going out to watch films had stopped. During the pandemic induced lockdown period OTT platforms saved the day for filmmakers. Along with web series and shows, filmmakers also released their films on this platform. Now that the theatres are functional once again, OTT platforms are also purchasing the streaming rights of the films following their release in the theatres. Actor Silambarasan’s science fiction Maanaadu, which opened to theatres on November 25 this year, is all set to stream on OTT platform Sony LIV.

According to a tweet by Sony LIV, the film will start streaming on the OTT platform from December 24.

“What does destiny hold for Abdul Khaaliq as he gets trapped in the time loop? Get ready to watch Maanaadu on repeat, streaming on December 24 on Sony LIV," a tweet from the OTT platform read.

The cast of the film also includes SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in major roles.

The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh, is a sci-fi thriller and narrates the tale of a man who gets trapped in a time loop. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the film’s music and Richard M Nathan has done cinematography.

Production of Maanaadu was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic as a crucial scene to be filmed at Maldives airport was delayed since the government had imposed a ban on passengers from India arriving in the country. The film’s release was also postponed from an initial release planned for August 2021 due to restrictions imposed following the second wave of the pandemic.

