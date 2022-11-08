Simbu’s Pathu Thala Streaming Rights Acquired By This Streaming Platform: Report

After leaving the masses floored with his power-packed performance in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is all set to entertain them in the upcoming film Pathu Thala. The highly anticipated gangster film was originally slated to hit the theatres on December 14. However, it was previously reported that its release date is likely to be pushed to early next year owing to some shoot delays. Now, according to the latest buzz, the makers of Pathu Thala recently sold the film’s streaming rights to a popular OTT platform.

If media reports are to be believed, the streaming rights of this Tamil actioner have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. However, no official announcement about the deal has been rolled out yet. Notably, Simbu’s last film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, is also available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Simbu will be seen playing the role of a gangster on the big screen, yet again, in this Obeli N Krishna directorial. He last essayed the character of Muthu, a Mumbai-based criminal, in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The 39-year-old actor will now be seen playing the role of AGR, an underworld boss, in Obeli’s neo-noir action thriller.

Besides him, the star cast of Pathu Thala boasts of Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The Kollywood film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Teejay and Joe Malloori, among others, in supporting roles. Produced by Studio Green, the music of this Simbu-starrer has been scored by AR Rahman.

Pathu Thala is an official Tamil remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti. The original film, which was helmed by debutant Narthan, starred Shiva Rajkumar, Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles. The Sandalwood film was not only a smashing box office hit, but it also marked one of the highest-grossing releases of Shiva Rajkumar’s career.

