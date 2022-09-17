Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Courts Controversy Due to This Reason

Tamil star Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released in theatres on September 15 and garnered immense appreciation from the audiences. Critics applauded the film and called it the actor’s best performance till date. However, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is embroiled in a controversy. A section of the audience alleged that the movie is copied from Thalapathy Vijay’s 1999 movie Nenjinile.

Nenjinile narrated the story of a youth named Karunakaran, who is unable to find a job. Finding no other alternative, he starts working as a gangster. Soon, things turn around for him when the gang plans to kill his love Nisha and her parents. Nenjinile was written and directed by SA Chandrashekhar. Roja and Isha Koppikar played female lead roles in the movie. Nenjinile failed at the box office.

Now coming to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, its story revolves around the life of Muthu. Muthu wants to provide a better life to his mother Latchuhmi and sister Gomathi. He soon gets involved with the Mumbai underworld. Muthu also falls in love with a girl named Paavai. Muthu’s struggle to secure a comfortable life for his family forms the crux of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

According to the critics, there is a striking similarity in the storyline of both the films. Some characters are also quite similar. Vijay’s fans are trolling Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu due to this reason. Till now, no one from the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu team has responded to this controversy. It remains to be seen what will be their reaction to these accusations.

Keeping apart this controversy, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is working well at the cinema halls. The film received some criticism as well. Critics wrote that in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, makers have given primary importance to Silambarasan’s character only. According to the reviewers, other characters were not written in detail. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

