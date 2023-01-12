Simi Garewal Asks Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Choudhary 'What Do You Choose- Love or Stardom?'; Her Reply

The special family week kickstarted on Monday in the Bigg Boss 16 house. While some of the contestants have already met their family members, others will get the opportunity to do so this week. The Bigg Boss contestants and the viewers will be treated to a big surprise in the upcoming episode. Simi Garewal, one of the most adored talk show hosts, will grace the show.

Simi Garewal will be seen entering the house in her signature talk show style. In one of the new promos, she is seen asking a question to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She tells her that if she had two plates in front of her, stardom appears on the first plate, and love on the second one, then, which one plate she would choose? “I would prefer to choose the plate of love because at the end of life, being happy is all that matters," Priyanka answered.

Further, Simi asks Shalin Bhanot what would he prefer if he had to choose between co-contestant Tina Dutta and a plate of chicken. Shalin says that even if there was anything other than chicken on the plate he will prefer to choose that and not Tina Datta. She even makes a joke about Bhanot’s famous “don’t be too hard on her" remark. Reacting to his response, Simi is taken aback. “Not Tina? Please don’t be too hard on her," the host exclaimed. Hearing this, everyone in the house bursts into laughter.

In the recent episode, Tina Datta’s mother entered the house and gave her a reality check about her love angle with Shalin Bhanot. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot’s mother called Tina a “fake person" and told Shalin that her love for him was not genuine. According to Shalin’s mother, Tina did all of this for the camera, and she does not believe her.

