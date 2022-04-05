Simran Bagga Turns 46: Unknown Facts About Actor Who Was Once the 'Queen of Kollywood'

Actor Simran Bagga, who has predominantly appeared in Tamil films in addition to Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies, celebrated her 46th birthday on April 4. On this special occasion, let’s get to know a bit more about the actor.

Simran was born in a Punjabi family. She is the daughter of Ashok Naval and Sharda Naval. The actor tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Deepak Bagga in 2003. They have two kids. Simran likes to be known as Deepak’s wife and also likes to spend a lot of time with her kids.

During the lockdown, she spent a lot of quality time with her kids. She uploaded a video on Instagram in which she is dancing to a funny audio track with her son.

Advertisement

Along with the video she wrote, “A little fun every now and then will surely lighten mood!"

Simran Bagga made her debut in Hindi films with Sanam Harjai, the first movie to be shot in New Zealand. Simran was the presenter of the show Superhit Muqabla on Doordarshan’s Metro channel, and after this, she was offered a leading role by ABCL production, the romantic drama Tere Mere Sapne (1996).

Her first break in the South Indian film industry came with Indraprastham opposite Mammootty. She appeared in her Kannada debut Simhada Mari, opposite Shivaraj Kumar. Her Telugu debut was “Abbai Garipalli" with Suman, Sanghavi and Lakshmi, “Priya O Priya" with Naveen Vadde, Veteran Brahmanandam and Lakshmi and “Maa Nannaku Pelli" with Krishnamraju and Meka Srikanth. All three were released in 1997.

Her Tamil debut came in 1997 with the films Once More and V. I. P. In Once More, she played the female lead opposite Vijay. The film was directed by S. A. Chandrasekhar. The film was a box office hit. In V.I. P she was paired opposite Prabhu Deva. The song Minnal Oru Kodi from the film was an immense hit. For both films, she received Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut of the year.

Advertisement

Simran Bagga was called the “Queen of Kollywood". She ruled Kollywood from 1998 to 2004.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.