Singer Aditya Narayan is Enjoying Fatherhood and Calls It the 'Best Phase' of His Life

Singer Aditya Narayan and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their first child together in February. The couple announced their pregnancy with a super cute picture and the singer captioned it: “Shweta and I feel grateful and blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon.”

Well, the singer is enjoying fatherhood and calls the phase dreamlike. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aditya said that the couple need a break, and for him, he has to be around his little princess Tvisha, and his wife Shweta. The singer told the news portal: “This is the best phase of my life and it not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life.”

Excited about a vacation with his little princess and wifey, Aditya shares he had planned the Maldives vacay as a “self-reward” after days of hard work and completing his commitments.

On the professional front, the singer shares that he will soon be back to acting. He told the publication: “I have my first OTT series slated in the second half of this year. 2022 is a year of many firsts for me! My first album will also be launched this year and with a deep sense of gratitude at the moment."

Coming back to Aditya and Shweta, their story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. Aditya and Shweta co-starred in the film, which also marked his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood.

Aditya, the son of playback singer Udit Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. Aditya also hosted the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.

