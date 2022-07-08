Singer Ajay Krishna And Jessy To Appear In Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai

Super singer fame Ajay Krishna, who tied the nuptial knot with Jessy, will soon appear on the stage of Mr And Mrs Chinnathirai season 4 as the contesting couples. The couple got married recently in May this year.

The promo featuring the newly married couple is out. The episode will premiere on 9 and 10 July.

Watch it here:

Following the huge popularity among the masses, the makers launched season 4 of the exclusive reality show on July 2. The new season of Mr. & Mrs Chinnathirai has 10 popular TV couples and is hosted by MaKaPa and Aranthangi Nisha. Meanwhile, Gopinath and Devadharshini will be seen judging this season too.

Advertisement

Singapore Deepan- Suganya, Rekha-Vasanth, YouTube couple Ram- Jaanu, Yogi- Sathya, Mahalingam-Rajeshwari, Praveen-Iswarya, and former contestants Fareena-Rehman are the contesting couples, which has been revealed by the makers.

Notably, the remaining list of contestants will also be out soon. Fans are excited about the prospect of Ajay Krishna and Jessy taking part this year.

KPY Sharath and their wife Keerthi were the winners of the third season. Yogesh and Nandhini were the first runners-up. The second runner-up position was shared by two couples — Jack and Roshini and Vinoth and Iswarya.

Speaking of Ajay and Jessy, the couple got engaged earlier this year and their wedding took place as per Tamil and Christian traditions. The couple also threw a grand reception party for family and friends after the ceremonies.

Advertisement

Ajay Krishna rose to fame after being part of Vijay TV’s popular singing reality show, Super Singer. After that, he went to playback singing and gave his voice to various films. He is highly active on YouTube and often releases his news songs on his channel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.