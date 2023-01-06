Singer Amruta Fadnavis’ Mood Banaleya Is The Bachelorette Anthem of the Year

Marathi actress-singer Amruta Fadnavis has been winning hearts with her melodious voice in songs like Shiv Tandav Stotram, Morya Re, Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham and Teri Ban Jaungi’s acoustic version. She is hailed as one of the most sought-after singers in showbiz. On January 5, Amrutha surprised her fans with the teaser of her upcoming song Mood Banaleya, which she claims to be the “Biggest Bachelorette Anthem of the Year." Now, the talented singer has finally unveiled the foot-tapping number on YouTube, taking fans on a fun musical ride.

Amruta joined hands with T-Series for the launch of the Mood Banaleya track on January 6. The song features popular television personalities like Avinash Mishra and Mehak Ghai, along with Amruta herself. The 4-minute long groovy number takes you to a rave bachelorette party at an exotic location. The singer, dressed in a boho-chic attire, with quirky junk jewellery, wrapped around her waist and neck can be seen matching her steps to the Mood Banaleya song.

As the video progresses, we get glimpses of the pretty Mehak Ghai as a bride-to-be, enjoying drinks with her girlfriends. Enter Avinash as a waiter, and soon the duo gets playfully flirty with each other. With glamorous costumes and a dazzling venue, the Amruta Fadnavis song lives up to its title, creating the perfect party mood.

Amruta, besides acing the perfect vocals, delivered an electrifying performance in the music video as she seemed to dance her heart out. Within just three hours of its release, the Mood Banaleya song has raked up 261k views and counting. YouTube’s comment section was flooded with multiple reactions from social media users who couldn’t help but shower praises on the excellent composition.

“Genius composition!!! Wonderfully played!!! Thank you," exclaimed one excited user. “This song is on my mind… all day all night… I just love this song," commented another.

On the personal front, Amruta got married to Devendra Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra on November 17, 2005. Besides pursuing her career in singing, the pretty singer is also a banker by profession. Amrutha and Devendra also have a daughter, Divija Fadnavis, together.

