Singer and Actor Lee Seung Gi to Marry Girlfriend Lee Da In on THIS Date

South Korean actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are tying the knot. The Vagabond star, Seung Gi shared the news with the fans in a handwritten letter he shared on his Instagram handle. The actor who has been in a relationship with Da In since May 2021 opened up to his fans and shared this news. He called this “the most important decision" of his life. Seung Gi went on to share in the caption of the post that Da In and he have decided to spend the rest of their lives together as a “‘couple’ and not lovers anymore."

According to Soompi, Lee Seung Gi in his letter to his fans wrote, “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility for forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you."

Advertisement

The couple had been the subject of break-up rumors only last year. These reports came just a year since the two revealed that they were dating. However, Lee Seung Gi personally denied the news and released a statement for his fans on his official website. He had asked the fans for their understanding on not opening up about the reports. Seung Gi then went on to clarify that Da In and he were still dating.

Advertisement

Lee Da In gained popularity for her role in the popular South Korean drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Seung Gi has come into the notice of fans for his role in Vagabond and Mouse.

Read all the Latest Movies News here