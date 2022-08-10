Singer Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis Are Married: First Video From Intimate Ceremony Show Their Pheras

Singer Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis are now married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. While the couple is yet to share pictures from their wedding, a video from the ceremony has surfaced online showing the duo performing the pheras.

The video offers a glimpse at their dreamy wedding venue. Arjun and Carla seem to have opted for a simple arrangement. The couple opted to get married indoors. For the wedding, Carla opted for a gorgeous red lehenga and with a beautiful blouse. It is said that Carla opted for a Sabyasachi look for her big day. She left her hair open underneath her and opted for statement jewellery. The video also gave a glimpse of her mangalsutra. On the other hand, Arjun looked handsome in a white sherwani and a turban.

On Tuesday, Arjun and Carla hosted their mehendi ceremony which was attended by Bobby Deol, among other guests. For the memorable night, Carla opted for a breathtaking pink lehenga while Arjun kept it simple with cream kurta pyjama.

Kanungo had planned a lavish celebration with friends and family for November 2020 after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and model Carla Dennis. The pair had intended to fly to Sri Lanka for the wedding ceremony, but plans have once again fallen through. He recently confessed that he is happy that it is now actually happening.

Arjun and Carla also plan to hold a white wedding next year. Arjun told Etimes, “We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones."

While he gears up for two weddings, Arjun didn’t believe in the idea of marriage earlier in his life. “I never thought I would ever get married. Carla changed my life! She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?"

