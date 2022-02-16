Music Composer-Singer Bappi Lahiri No More, Breathes His Last In Mumbai Hospital

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away. on Tuesday night i.e on February 15. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital where he breathed his last. He was 69.

Soon after the reports of Bappi Da’s death, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter and expressed shock at the news. “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts," he wrote.

The Veteran singer was admitted to the hospital in April last year as well after he was tested positive for coronavirus. However, Bappi Da was discharged soon. “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure," a statement issued by his spokesperson back then read.

Apart from this, in September last year, the reports of Bappi Da losing his voice also made headlines. However, the singer issued a statement and called them ‘false’. “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well! Bappida," his statement read.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco. He sang several hit songs including Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Asalaam-e-Ishqum and Sharaabi among others. Bappi Da’s last Bollywood song was titled Bhankas which was a part of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

May his soul rest in peace!

