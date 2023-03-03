In a shocking event, singer Benny Dayal recently got hurt by a drone during one of his concerts in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the drone was capturing his mega show when it fell down and hit the ‘back of his head’.

On Friday, the Badtameez Dil singer dropped a video on his Instagram handle, sharing details about the tragic incident. He shared the drone fans hit his head and bruised his fingers. “The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster," the singer said.

Benny further urged all other artists to add a clause in their contracts asking event organisers to have professional drone operators. “All artists from here one, make sure you have a clause in your technical writer saying that the drone cannot come that close to any artist while they are performing because your movement and their movement cannot be coordinated because you have a person who’s specifically working with you on drones," he requested.

“Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, please get a certified drone operator because it’s very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone," the singer added.

Benny Dayal concluded by saying, “We are all artists. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action film. You don’t have to do all those stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. It shouldn’t come so close and hurt the artist."

Soon after Benny Dayal shared the video on his Instagram handles, several of his industry colleagues and fans took to the comment section, expressing concern. Armaan Malik wrote, “Man this is messed up. get well soon Ben!" Shirley Setia also commented, “Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soon!"

Benny Dayal is known for several superhit songs including Let’s Nacho, Locha-e-Ulfat, Lat Lag Gayee and Badtameez Dil among others.

