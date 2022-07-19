Singer Bhupinder Singh Dies In Mumbai But His Music Will Keep Him Alive Among us

Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh, who is known for crooning classics like Naam Gum Jayega and Dil Dhoondta Hai, died on Monday in Mumbai. According to news agency P.T.I, his wife Mitali Singh said that Bhupinder died due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications. His songs are still fresh and will resonate with the audience. His voice perfectly captured the heartache of each of us. This article curates those chartbusters, which will keep Bhupinder alive in the audience’s hearts.

Naam Goom Jayega:

This song starring stalwarts like Jeetendra, Hema Malini & Dharmendra is from the film Kinara. Late composer R D Burman scored the music for Naam Goom Jayega. Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar lent their mellifluous vocals to this number. This song will continue to evoke a sense of joy among many of Bhupinder’s fans.

Dil Dhoondta Hai:

Another collaboration of Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar, the song is a favourite of many due to its presentation of life’s eternal truth. One of the finest compositions ever by late Madan Mohan, lyrics for this number were penned by Gulzar. The audience also loved the brilliant expressions essayed by late actor Sanjeev Kumar.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Bhupinder Singh also lent his vocals along with Udit Narayan to this much-loved patriotic song. Dev Kohli had penned the lyrics. This song was from the film 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, which was released on June 7 2002. 20 years have passed, and the song is enough to bring tears to the eyes. Bhupinder Singh’s well-structured voice made this number strike a chord with the audience.

Mujhe Zindagi Ki Duva Na De

The perfect old is gold song. Renowned music duo Kalyan and Anand provided the music for this number. Indivar and Maya Govind penned the lyrics. This song is a sparkling gem voiced by Bhupinder Singh. This chartbuster was from the film Galiyon Ka Badshah.

