Singer Couple Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi Heading for Separation? Here’s What We Know

One of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry are singers Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi. However, it seems like that the couple are on the brink of separation. If reports are anything go by, everything is not well between the two. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Tollywood’s singer couple Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi are heading for a divorce. The couple are set to part ways after 9 years of marriage.

There is no official word on the news of their separation by the singers, as well as from their team yet. It is not known why the couple is heading for their divorce.

It was love at first sight for Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi, in 2009 as they met each other during one of the shoots. The couple tied the knot in 2013 in presence of their close friends and family members. They were blessed with a daughter in 2016.

During the lockdown, the eminent playback singer Hemachandra opened up spending much of his time with his wife and daughter at their recording studio at home.

For those unaware, Shravana Bargavi and Hemachandra are one of the popular singers in the Telugu film industry. Hemachandra is known for not only his singing skills but also as a dubbing artist. They fell in love and persuaded the elders to get married.

Hemachandra started his YouTube channel in the year 2017. He composes independent music as Hemachandra originals for his own YouTube channel. He is best known for crooning the songs for Telugu movies- F2: Fun and Frustration, Kalki, Colour Photo, Jai Lava Kusa, Lakshyam and many others.

