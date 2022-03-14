Singer Kanika Kapoor to Tie the Knot for the Second Time in May This Year: Details Inside

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor is ready to exchange wedding vows for the second time in May this year. According to a report in ETimes, she will be tying the knot with an NRI businessman, Gautam. Interestingly, her previous marriage was also with an NRI businessman named Raj Chandok. They tied the knot in 1998, following which she moved to London and gave birth to three children. However, Kanina and Raj separated in 2012. The publication also reported that she was considering marrying Gautam for the last six months, and they have been dating for a year. The wedding will reportedly take place in London.

When the publication contacted the singer, she did not reveal much but she reportedly sent them a couple of emojis indicating that the news is true. She said, “Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey and Washington. 10 more to go." She did not comment on her wedding though.

The report further states that she will be visiting Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando and other cities for the tour.

On the work front, her first song was Jugni Ji. She got her big break in Bollywood with the song Baby Doll, which was picturised on Sunny Leone for the film Ragini MMS 2. Some of her popular tracks include Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Premika, Desi Look, Da Da Dasse, Beat Pe Booty and others. She also sang the Hindi version of the Pushpa song Oo Antava.

Originally picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabu, the Hindi version is titled Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Kanika made it to the headlines for allegedly spreading Covid-19 after she returned from London. The star singer was accused of hiding her Covid-19 test reports. Despite being positive, she attended a high profile party in Lucknow, which was followed by a police complaint for her irresponsible behaviour. After this, a large number of people who were present at this party were found infected.

