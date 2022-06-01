Singer KK Death: Police Register Case of Unnatural Death, Family Arrives in Kolkata

Singer KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday, after performing at a show in Nazrul Mancha. The 53-year-old singer died about an hour after he had finished a performance before a packed audience. He was feeling unwell during the performance, and collapsed after reaching the Grand Hotel. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market police station regarding the death of the singer. His family arrived in Kolkata around 9am on Wednesday morning. Police has been waiting for his family to arrive in Kolkata. After getting their consent and body identification process, inquest and postmortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for postmortem at SSKM hospital. KK’s body will be handed over after post mortem. Police probe is on in the case and investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

The singer had complained that he was feeling unwell during the concert, and on his return to Oberoi Grand hotel. He is believed to have passed away on his way to hospital. He was declared brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) in Alipore.

Advertisement

Television channel ABP Ananda reported that the singer was feeling uneasy even during the concert. He had apparently complained about the glare of the lights. On the way to hotel, he had said he was feeling cold.

“He told his secretary Hitesh Bhatt that he was feeling cold when the car’s air conditioner was switched on while returning to the hotel this evening. In the hotel, a few fans were waiting for him to take selfies. He politely refused and said he was not feeling well," show arranger Tochan Ghosh told The Telegraph.

Ghosh added that KK retired to his room and collapsed on a sofa. Hitesh Bhatt, who was present in the room, rushed him to hospital. Sources say KK fell down in his room and had a small cut injury on the right side of his forehead.

(With inputs from Kamalika Sengupta)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.