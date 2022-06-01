Singer KK No More: His Last Released Bollywood Song Was For This Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Film

The country is still in disbelief as news of singer KK’s death makes the headlines. The singer, who was in Kolkata for a live show, died on May 31. The singer was 53 years old. The singer has sung numerous songs in various languages throughout his career. These include Tu Jo Mila for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe and his hit track Pal from his album Pal.

His last Bollywood song was not released too long ago. KK had sung a song for ’83, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead and also featured Deepika Padukone. The song was titled Yeh Hausle, composed by Pritam. The lyrics were penned by Kausar Munir.

The singer had recorded a song for Srijit Mukherji’s film ‘Sherdil’ last month. The song was penned by Gulzar. Sharing pictures from the recording session, KK had said, “Had an amazing time yesterday!! Sang a beautiful song for my old friend @moitrashantanu ( we made music together, back in the day in Delhi ) written by another old friend , the amazing Gulzar Saab 😊. For a new friend @srijitmukherji , his film Sherdil. Thank you so much for the faith in me . Love the song."

KK was in Kolkata to perform in a live programme. His last Instagram post featured pictures from one of his last performances. Following the one-hour-long gig on May 31, the singer suddenly felt unwell. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead. He had a couple of shows in Kolkata. “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI. His post-mortem will take place tomorrow but primarily sources say that it’s heart attack.

Several singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan and Rahul Vaidya expressed their shock and grief. “I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces," Shreya tweeted. “KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you," Mohit said, sharing a picture from a press conference featuring him, KK and Shaan.

