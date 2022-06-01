Singer KK No More: PM Modi Leads Tributes, Akshay Kumar, Rahul Vaidya Are 'Sad and Shocked'

Popular Bollywood singer KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night. The singer was in the West Bengal capital to perform at an event when he felt unwell. He was then taken to the CMRI hospital where he was declared dead.

The singer’s sudden demise has left the entire world shocked and devastated. Social media is flooded with celebrities and fans expressing grief at the news. Reacting to the news of the singer’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences to the family and mentioned that KK’s songs will remain with us forever.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he wrote. Home Minister Amit Shah also talked about how KK was a 'talented and versatile' singer.

Rahul Vaidya was among the first people who took to Twitter and shared the news of KK’s demise. “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir," he wrote. Akshay Kumar also paid tribute to the singer and wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," he wrote.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also reacted to KK’s death and called it ‘unbelieveable’. He dropped a picture of the late singer on his Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s shocking & unbelievable. Well-known singer KK is no more. He passed away due to massive heart attack while he was performing in Kolkatta just now. A great loss to the Indian music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones."

Among others, Armaan Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Jubin Nautiyal, Mohit Chauhan, Farhan Akhtar, Darshan Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Ajay Devgn,

and Neil Nitin Mukesh also paid tribute to the singer.

Here’s How Celebrities Are Expressing Grief At KK’s Death:

Meanwhile, KK’s post-mortem will take place tomorrow. However, it is being said that the singer passed away due to cardiac arrest. KK’s family will also reach Kolkata tomorrow.

KK has sung several superhit songs for Bollywood. Whether it was Khuda Jaane from 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseeno or Piya Aaye Na from the film Aashiqui 2, the singer won everyone’s heart with all of his songs. Some of the other superhit tracks sung by the singer were Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori among others.

