Singer KK Passes Away Aged 53 in Kolkata, Felt Unwell After Performing at a Live Programme

Singer KK, one of the most popular Bollywood playback singers, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night. The singer was in the city to perform at a live programme, post which he suddenly felt unwell. He was 53 years old.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. He had couple of shows in Kolkata.

“It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI. His post mortem will take place tomorrow but primarily sources say that it’s heart attack.

Advertisement

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.