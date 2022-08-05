Singer KK's Children, Along With Shaan, Papon, Others Lend Voice to Yaaron's New Version Ahead of Friendship Day

Singer KK’s death this May was one of the most shocking news of this year so far. The prolific vocalist gifted us some evergreen tracks about love, friendship, and heartbreak. Out of his vast discography, one of the most popular and loved songs remains Yaaron. Considered a friendship anthem, the song talks about creating memories and emphasizes that the people might not be there anymore but their memories will. Ahead of friendship day, the late singer’s children Taamara and Nakul Krishna released a new version of this song sung by several singers including Shaan, Benny Dayal, Papon, and others.

Advertisement

The video which was shared on KK’s Instagram page sees Nakul and Taamara singing along with Papon, Shaan, Benny Dayal, and Dhvani Bhanushali. It also has glimpses of KK’s old performances. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Nakul wrote, “Check it out guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever!This was quite a bittersweet experience for me. Recording a few lines of the same song in the same booth dad sang in felt special, but I also missed sharing such a moment with him. In a strange way we finally sung together na @taamara.krishna? I really appreciate everyone who sang and was part of this with us and love how this turned out, hope you guys love it too. It’s always about love and friendship."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away in May after performing a concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. The singer had not been feeling well, and he suffered from a cardiac arrest soon after wrapping up the concert. His death shook the entire nation, and his family was left devastated. KK’s wife Jyothy had recently shared a painting of hers where she drew a picture of hers with her late husband, and wrote how much she misses him.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here