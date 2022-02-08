Singer LV Revanth Marries His Fiancee Anvitha. See Pictures

In a private but traditional ceremony in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Telugu singer LV Revanth, the winner of India Idol 9, has tied the knot with his fiancee, Anvitha. Pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony have now surfaced on social media. Fans are wishing a successful married life to both the bride and the groom. On Sunday, the wedding was attended by several singers and celebrities from Tollywood.

In the pictures, Revanth is seen wearing a traditional white dress while Anvitha chose a golden ethnic saree with a purple blouse. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. Some of the pictures also showed that the couple was having a fun time with their loved ones during the festivities.

The wedding took place with the attendance of only a few close family members and friends in Guntur.

Revanth married Anvitha over one month after their engagement. They got engaged on December 24, 2021. Revanth had shared the pictures from his engagement ceremony on social media.

Pictures from his engagement ceremony showed that Revanth wore a golden-coloured sherwani and his now-wife, Anvitha, stunned in a red-coloured saree with golden accents.

Revanth had participated in several singing and music reality shows. Later, he had the opportunity to sing several blockbuster songs for Telugu films. He also won the 9th season of Indian Idol, the reality TV show. Revanth gained fame by singing Manohar song from the first insalment of Baahubali. He recently lent his voice to the Sana Kashtam song in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya.

