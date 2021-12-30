Singer Mangli Loses Cool After Getting Mobbed by Fans in Andhra's Ongole

Popular Telugu playback singer Mangli is a favourite among the masses for her unique singing style. The folk singer has also given voice for songs in many movies. She recently went through an uncomfortable situation after attending the wedding event of Andhra Pradesh Minister Aadimulapu Suresh’s daughter in Ongole.

She was mobbed by her fans for selfies. First, she politely asked them to get away from her and maintain social distancing in light of the Covid-19 pandemic but they ignored her. Angered by their behaviour she shouted at them and asked them to stay away from there.

Now, a video is doing rounds on social media showing what led the singer to lose her temper at the fans. The video shows Mangli yelling at her fans, who came in a group and rushed to click selfies with her backstage.

Advertisement

In the video, Mangli, seen wearing a mask, asked her staff to break the phones of people who crossed the line to get a selfie. The singer urged her fans and the general public to respect her space and boundaries. She urged everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Singer Satyavathi Rathod, popularly known as Mangli, has sung many songs in Tollywood. She was in the headlines after she sang the Saranga Dariya song from the film Love Story starring Sai Pallavi and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. In the song, her voice added the perfect Telangana nativity to the folk number and the song released in October is one among this year’s popular tracks.

She also sang O Antava Oo Antava from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna recently released film Pushpa: The Rise. She was roped in by the music director, Devi Sri Prasad to sing the song that represents the folk traditions of the Rayalaseema region of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Earlier, she sang Bhoom Badal from Ravi Teja starrer Krack which was released in January.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.