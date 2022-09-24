Singer Neha Bhasin’s Golden-chained Dress Makes Netizens Compare her to Urfi Javed

Television personality Urfi Javed has always grabbed the attention of the paparazzi with her out-of-the-box fashion statements. The actress has weaved quintessential outfits with the most bizarre materials that have taken the fashion and film industry by storm. However, it seems that another popular celebrity has emerged who is going to give tough competition to Urfi.

The woman is no one other than the famous Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin. Besides blessing our ears with her melodious voice in songs like Kuch Khaas, Dhunki, and Swag Se Swagat, the singer has stolen the limelight with her sartorial wardrobe collection.

Recently, Neha dropped a string of dazzling pictures on Instagram during one of her live concert shows that has made head turns. Looking like the “queen" that she is, Neha captioned the snaps, “A queen knows how to build an empire with the same stones that were thrown at her."

Dishing out major fashion goals, the singer can be seen decked up in a shiny golden corset chain dress. Neha struck several appealing poses for her shoot that have made her fans’ jaw drop. Her million-dollar smile and shimmery eye makeup with loose golden-brown locks made her fit for the event.

Later, the stunner also shared glimpses of her amazing performance at the concert. Throngs of people could be seen cheering for her as she danced and sang with elegance. Check out the video here.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to shower praises on the golden girl of the night, drawing comparisons with Urfi Javed. While one user wrote, “Urfi pro," another called her performance and dressing style simply “Amazing."

Neha is an avid social media user dropping snippets of her fashion diaries. She rocks both the western wear and traditional look with perfection. Are you inspired by the singer’s bold outfit choices too?

