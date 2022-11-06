Home » News » Movies » Palak Muchhal Marries Mithoon, Sonu Nigam, Rubina Dilaik Attend Wedding Reception

Palak Muchhal Marries Mithoon, Sonu Nigam, Rubina Dilaik Attend Wedding Reception

Aashiqui 2 singer-composer duo Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma tied the knot in Mumbai today. The music fraternity turned up at the reception.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 22:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Mithoon and Palak Muchhal were all smiles at their wedding reception in Mumbai. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Mithoon and Palak Muchhal were all smiles at their wedding reception in Mumbai. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Singer Palak Muchhal, who shot to fame for her melodious voice in songs of Aashiqui 2, has tied the knot with composer Mithoon Sharma. Their wedding was held in Mumbai on Sunday, November 6. The musical couple then held a reception in the evening, which was attended by members of the music fraternity.

The newlywed couple shared the wedding photos on Instagram with identical captions, which read, “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… ♥️." In the photos, Palak can be seen in a red lehenga while Mithoon is wearing a beige sherwani. He used a red stole to match his bride’s attire.

Advertisement

Palak and Mithoon wore similar colours for their reception as well in Mumbai. Mithoon wore a beige sherwani while Palak was in a red lehenga, with her curly hair covered with a dupatta.

RELATED NEWS

Composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal at their wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The likes of Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Kailash Kher were spotted at the reception. Actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla also attended the do.

Actress Rubina Dilaik, currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, attended Palak Muchhal’s reception with husband Abhinav Shukla. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Sonu Nigam at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Advertisement

Singer Javed Ali with family at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Kailash Kher at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt with his son Vishesh Bhatt at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The wedding festivities began on November 4. As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, “The two musicians have known each other for a while. But, it is an arranged marriage."

Rashami Desai at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Madhur Bhandarkar at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Roop Kumar Rathod with wife Sonali at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon’s wedding reception. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Palak shot to fame in Bollywood with her songs ‘Meri Aashiqui’ and ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Mithoon composed the title track, which went on to become a big hit. Palak has also sung hit songs for films like Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khamoshiyan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, etc.

Mithoon too found success with the film Aashiqui 2. He began his career with two recreations - ‘Woh Lamhe’ in Zeher and ‘Aadat’ in Kalyug, which were hits as well. His first original song as a composer was ‘Bas Ek Pal’ with singer KK, followed by ‘Tere Bin’ (by singer Atif Aslam) in 2006. Both songs were included in the film Bas Ek Pal. He has also composed for Jism 2, Yaariyan, Half Girlfriend and Kabir Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 06, 2022, 21:25 IST
last updated: November 06, 2022, 22:01 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+18PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Radhika Apte, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+12PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week