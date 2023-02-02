Priyanka Barve is a popular Indian playback singer who has sung many Marathi, Hindi and other Indian languages songs. However, she is more active in the Marathi industry. Priyanka comes from a musical family background. She is the granddaughter of veteran vocalist Padmakar Barve. Since the age of 17, Priyanka has been singing professionally in Marathi films such as Ajintha and Rama Madhav. She has also sung for many Marathi TV serials’ title tracks.

The Indian playback singer, Priyanka Barve recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she could be seen singing a Mangalashtak song which is traditionally sung during wedding rituals. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Singing my heart out for Sanu and Rutwik’s wedding. It was indeed an emotional moment for everyone."

At her sister-in-law’s wedding ceremony, Priyanka sang a special Mangalashtak and everyone’s eyes teared up after listening to Priyanka’s beautiful voice. It was an emotional moment for everyone. After listening to Priyanka’s song, the video went viral on social media and many fans commented on and appreciated her talent. A fan said, “Mangalashtak can be so good, this is a pleasant surprise! While another commented, “It was really melodious…Anyone can get emotional while going through this melodious voice."

Well, Mangalashtak is a Marathi wedding ritual, these are mantras sung to ensure that the couple lives a long and happy life together. The whole family takes part in the ceremony. During the Mangalashtak in marriage, the priest chants mantras that spell out different blessings for the couple. Sometimes, these traditional mantras are composed by the family members and the relatives of the bride and groom and they start singing the Mangalashtak during the marriage rituals along with the priest and bless the couple. Mangalashtak in marriage is all about fun and enjoyment, it’s a shubh mantra song usually on the auspicious days of the wedding.

