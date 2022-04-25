Singer Puspavanam Kuppusamy’s Mobile Stolen at Pallavaram Friday market

Musician Puspavanam’s cell phone worth Rs 1 Lakh was recently stolen by unknown persons at the Pallavaram Friday market. Puspavanam has complained about this theft at Pallavaram police station. As of now, Pallavaram police are conducting an investigation.

According to reports, the gang which has stolen Puspavanam’s cell phone has been accused of 7 other mobile theft incidents. Some reports also indicated that the gang was well aware of Pallavaram’s less stringent security measures.

Puspavanam was recently out to purchase plants, vegetable seeds, flowers and saplings. He was to purchase garden equipment and pesticides too. This theft is a big jolt to the singer who was purchasing these things for his wife Anitha’s Youtube channel.

Talking about Anitha’s Youtube channel, it has been titled Anitha Pushpavanam Kuppusamy – Viha. The topics on which Anitha makes videos have also been listed on her channel’s cover page. They are spirituality, kid’s stories, cookery, life sciences, health tips, fashion, beauty tips and literature. Anitha’s channel is immensely successful and has touched several 2.37 million subscribers.

Anitha’s channel garnered a lot of popularity after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin arrived at her daughter Pallavi Agarwal’s wedding. Anitha was delighted at this kind gesture and shared the update on her channel. Pallavi got married to her long time beau Gautham Rajendra Prasad. Pallavi is a doctor and Gautham is an IT professional.

Besides this Youtube channel, Anitha also has a website titled www.viha.online. Pyramids, books, home appliances etc can be purchased from this website.

