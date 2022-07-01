Singer R Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sexual Abuse Of Underage Girls

R&B star R. Kelly was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his superstardom to lure women and underage girls to systematic sexual abuse. The sentence was imposed on the singer-songwriter by US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court. Several survivors during the hearing in New York city attested to how Kelly misled and preyed upon them.

The 55-year-old Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last September of racketeering and sex trafficking following a 5-1/2-week trial.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a tweet that R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Prosecutors sought at least 25 years in prison for the singer, as they believed he was a serious threat to the public.

Advertisement

In this case, Kelly and two of his associates were charged with rigging a 2008 pornography test and giving perjury. During the trial, a total of 45 witnesses appeared in court to testify against Kelly.

According to prosecutors, he showed no remorse or respect for the law. His penalty also included a $100,000 fine. Kelly also faces another trial in Chicago, which is set to begin on August 15.

Kelly has denied all the sexual abuse accusations and plans to appeal his conviction in court.

R Kelly had a controversial relationship with the late R&B singer Aaliyah. He married the late singer illegally when she was just 15 years old. His former manager had admitted to bribing officials to get Aaliyah to fake her identity to complete the marriage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.