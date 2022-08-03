Singer Ranjini Jose Hits Out At Those Writing Fake News About Her Personal Life

Ranjini Jose, a singer, has spoken out vehemently against the slanderous rumours swirling about her on social media. The singer claims she has always dismissed such rumours in the past. But now she feels compelled to respond to them since they appear to be out of control. Ranjini believes that individuals who promote such nonsense should face consequences.

In the video, she warned those who misinterpret her Images and give unnecessary headlines.

She started her video by saying, “Hello, I am posting this video after a lot of thought. When I saw a news story and lost control, I shared it as an Instagram story. Not only that, but I came here because I thought I needed to talk about that subject once more authentically."

Advertisement

She continued by saying, “In my memory, I have never dragged anything from my personal life to social media. Even though it was work-related, there was no problem with staying at any place, causing trouble, or anything. So why are you targeting me like this?"

She gave examples of how news organizations use her to get views with untrue headlines. She said if she posts a photo with a man, and tags him on his birthday, then the next gossip will come that he and the actress are in a relationship. In Grahalakshmi’s magazine for Friendship Day, she talked about marrying the guy she liked. Soon the news came that they both were getting married."

Advertisement

The actress asked her audience and fans to think more openly by saying, “Words like lesbianism and homosexual are now active in Kerala. Are you taking it everywhere thinking that? Don’t you have sisters, friends, and family in your home? Is the basis of everything filth or sex? Are you so narrow-minded? Is there a limit to writing filth?"

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here