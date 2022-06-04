Singer Rupankar Bagchi Trolled Again For Reading Out His Apology In KK Controversy

It looks like Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi’s woes are far from being over. Bagchi, who faced severe backlash for his disrespectful remarks on popular Bollywood singer KK a few hours before his death, made an attempt to pacify the critics by apologising for his comments. He addressed a press conference in Kolkata on June 3 and he was accompanied by his wife Chaitali. At the press conference, Rupankar first expressed his condolences to the family of KK. He also said that he had deleted the controversial Facebook Live video where he disrespected the late singer. He maintained that he had no personal grudge against KK but had not been able to express himself properly and had been misinterpreted.

Rupankar said that all he had wished to say was that the Bengali audience should rally behind Bengali musicians in the same way as they show interest for concerts of artistes from Mumbai. He also mentioned how the severe criticism and backlash he has been facing has affected him and his wife mentally and emotionally. “I am getting physical threats and even threats to my life on social media over phone and outside," he told reporters at Kolkata Press Club.

However, his attempt at redemption seems to have backfired because he had been reading out his entire speech from a piece of paper, which did not go down well with the fans of KK. Most of them were of the opinion that a true apology that comes from the heart does not need to be read from a piece of paper. He was not apologising from his heart but just trying to save his image, many users on social media alleged. Many trolled Rupankar for his ‘crocodile tears’ and the ‘scripted apology’.

Meanwhile, hashtags like BoycottRupankarBagchi and ShamelessRupankarBagchi are still trending on social media.

