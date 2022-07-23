Singer Sravana Bhargavi to Face Legal Action For Recent Musical Video Okapari Kokapari

The depiction of 15th-century Hindu saint Annamayya in Tollywood playback singer Sravana Bhargavi’s recent musical video Okapari Kokapari has sparked controversy. According to reports, the artist may now face legal action.

The Okapari song, a rendition of Annamayya Sankirtan, has gotten a lot of attention since Bhargavi posted it on her YouTube page on July 16. The music video has already surpassed one million views.

Annamayya devotees have discovered flaws in her presentation. They remarked on her clothing style and how she portrayed herself in the video.

They said that Shravan was arrogant towards Annamayya, despite the song’s religious overtones. They requested that the singer apologise to them and take down the video.

However, because Shravana disregarded their instructions and stayed firm on her choice not to remove the video, Annamayya’s family appears to be planning legal action against her.

She said, “The video has no obscenity. Nor does it demean the Annamayya song. Only when female singers release a video or audio album, some people raise objections and create controversy, but they turn a blind eye to the albums released by male singers."

Both the original and Bhargavi versions of the hymn celebrate Lord Venkateswara’s beauty and attractiveness. Bhargavi appears in the video wearing a saree, and her gorgeous appearance in a devotional song is the source of dispute.

