Singer Utkarsh Shinde To Play This Character in Dnyaneshwar Mauli

Singer-composer Utkarsh Shinde catapulted to fame with Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, where he earned the title of an all-rounder. After successful innings in Bigg Boss Marathi, he is going to showcase his acting skills in the popular serial Dnyaneshwar Mauli. He will essay the character of Saint Chokhamela in this show. Utkarsh shared this information on Instagram.

Utkarsh’s fans are extremely happy with this news and showered heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Others congratulated the actor on this achievement. A fan wrote that he had never watched the Sony Marathi channel but he will watch henceforth for Utkarsh.

Advertisement

Dnyaneshwar Mauli is a devotional show, which narrates the tradition of saints, Saint Dnyaneshwar Mauli Maharaj, his siblings Redyamukhi Ved, and Srisarth Dnyaneshwari. The show earlier described the lives of Marathi Saints Kanhopatra and Visoba Shastri. It remains to be seen how Saint Chokhamela’s journey will unravel in serial Dnyaneshwar Mauli.

According to reports, Saint Chokhamela was one of the leading Dalit speakers in the Bhakti movement. His compositions were focused on the plight of Dalits and their condition in society. According to reports, Utkarsh has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of Saint Chokhamela’s character.

Utkarsh’s fans have shared his look on Instagram stories.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/utkarshshindeofficial/2915504921392469636/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/utkarshshindeofficial/2915619720961132927/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/utkarshshindeofficial/2915904828123761331/

Advertisement

Apart from acting in this serial, he also acted in the song Aaho Maami Tumche Javai Aamhi. Anand Shinde has provided the vocals and composed music as well. Dilraj Pawar penned the lyrics. Utkarsh portrays the role of an auto driver in this number. Surekha Kudchi and Zeba Sheikh were other actors who acted in this song.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here