Singham 3: Deepika Padukone Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Lady Singham, Ranveer Singh Reacts

Deepika Padukone is joining the cop universe! The actress will debut as the lady Singham in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again aka Singham 3. The news was confirmed by Rohit Shetty himself at the Current Laga Re music launch on Thursday. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year," Rohit Shetty said.

The filmmaker also confirmed that they will start filming next year. The announcement was welcomed with the biggest cheer by Ranveer Singh. The Cirkus actor, who was also on stage, hooted for him and also gave her a background score. “Ek character edit karna tha toh humne fir socha…" Rohit said, jokingly suggesting that he’s editing out Simmba. Ranveer quipped, “Mere bina picture banegi nahi (The film will not be made without me)."

Advertisement

Speaking with PTI a few days ago, Rohit that the idea was in place but he is currently busy with Cirkus. “We have a basic idea of what the story will be, because it continues from where Sooryavanshi left. The reality is, we are making Cirkus, we leave for the film’s last schedule in Ooty on December 2. We will finish that film first," he said.

“If by November, December 2022 we start shooting… It’s a big action film so it’ll take me seven months to finish. There’s a lot of time to write the final draft, think about if we want to bring in more characters, analyse Sooryavanshi to figure what should not be repeated. That journey will take time," he added.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in a special dance number in Cirkus. The peppy song, titled Current Laga Re, was teased in the trailer before it dropped on Thursday.

Read all the Latest Movies News here