Singham 3 on the Cards with Ajay Devgn as Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Expands?

Rohit Shetty has released his much-awaited cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif recently, which is also the fourth installment in his commercially successful ‘cop universe’. Sooryavanshi has managed to get a great start at the box office on day one of release on Nov 5 and news comes in that Rohit is already planning to expand his cop universe with a third Singham film, with Ajay Devgn returning as local cop Bajirao Singham.

Not just another Singham film is in the works, a release date has also been decided upon by the makers and lead star Ajay. A Pinkvilla reports says that Singham 3 is eyeing Independence Day weekend release in 2023. “It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it’s a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel, it’s best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend," revealed a source close to the development.

The report also shares further details of the film as the source further revealed, “It will go on floors around September/October next year."

After Sooryavanshi, Rohit’s comedy film Cirkus will release. It stars Ranveer Singh and the movie completed filming during the pandemic. It is also reported that Rohit may be producing a cop theme show for the digital platform with Sidharth Malhotra as the lead star.

The shooting of the web show will most likely take off next year and the director would be debutant Sushwanth Prakash.

