'Single and Ready to Mingle': Raashi Khanna During Promotions of Thank You

“I am single and ready to mingle," said Raashi Khanna during a pre-release promotion event of her upcoming film Thank You. The actress, who is currently busy with the promotion of the movie, also revealed that she wants to date a doctor.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya, who was next to Raashi, asked what if all doctors heard this. Raashi jokingly responded, “all the doctors leave the hospital and go home."

Earlier, too, rumours about Raashi’s personal life had surfaced on the internet. Judging by Raashi’s comments many are speculating that the actress is giving a hint about her marriage. Rumour has it that she has a boyfriend with whom she will be tying the knot soon.

The film is said to be a romantic entertainer in which Raashi will be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Vikram Kumar, the film also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in important roles.

Written by BVS Ravi, the camera has been handled by cinematographer P.C. Sreeram. Dil Raju and Shirish have bankrolled this project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thank You has music composed by S Thaman. Initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 8, Thank You will now come to cinemas on July 22.

Coming back to Raashi, she is best known for popular Telugu films such as Tholi Prema and Bengal Tiger. The actress made her digital debut with a web series titled Rudra. In the Hotstar-backed show, which is an Indian adaptation of the international series, Luther, Raashi appeared opposite Ajay Devgan.

On the professional front, Raashi will soon be seen in Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut titled Farzi. The upcoming web series also stars South star Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by The Family Man makers Raj and DK, the web show went on floors last year.

