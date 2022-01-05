'Single' Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Secret to Popularity Among Women: 'Maybe I'm Fun to...'

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a rather special following among women. Thanks to his boy next door charm and good looks, Kartik has earned the reputation of being a “ladies magnet". But is that a conscious effort? Kartik doesn’t think so. Replying to a question in his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that while he has not tried to decode his popularity, it surely is not a gender-based thing. Kartik added that he did not think he was any kind of “magnet" as he was still single.

He added, “Maybe I’m fun to hang with. I’m a fun-loving guy, I like to enjoy myself, crack jokes. I’m honest with my work also. It’s not just about girls, it’s about girls and guys. I love hanging out with people who I work with. So, that’s how it is, to sum it up. The ‘magnetism’ applies to all sorts of people, not just one gender."

Kartik also talked about the negative stories around his name and said that they no longer affect him. The actor added that while initially felt bad and was scared to face his family due to the negative stories, he now only laughs at them.

He said that negativities only motivate him to do good work now Kartik’s abrupt departure from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 stirred a lot of speculation around him.

Kartik was last seen in director Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. The thriller was released on streaming platform Netflix where it received a positive reception from the audience

He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he stars along with Kiara Advani, Tabu. The Anees Bazmi directorial was initially slated to hit the theatres in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed deferred the release date to March 2022.

