Sini Shetty Wins Miss India 2022 Title, Here's Everything That You Need to Know About Her

Model Sini Shetty was declared the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 title at the grand finale of the beauty pageant. The prestigious event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre on Sunday, July 3. Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, fashion designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi, Dino Morea, former cricketer Mithali Raj and choreographer Shiamak Davar were among the dignitaries who led the jury panel of the grand finale. As Sini Shetty emerges victorious, here we have detailed a few facts about the young diva.

Who is Sini Shetty?

The 21-year-old Miss India 2022 winner originally hails from the city of Bengaluru. However, reports claim that she was born and brought up in the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai.

Educational background

Not only modelling, but Sini Shetty also pays great attention to her academics and educational background. She has a bachelor's degree in the field of accounting and finance. Despite her modelling career, she is focused on becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst. Sini Shetty has also worked at a marketing firm.

Hobbies

Sini is an avid dancer who completed her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam at the mere age of 14. The youngster often tends to talk about her passion for dance via social media. In an Instagram post, Shetty shared, “Dancing, which I've loved since the age of four, has always been a source of joy for me. After studying Bharatanatyam with the legendary @radhakrishnanpadmini, I knew I wanted to pursue classical Indian dance. Bharatanatyam is the art form that implanted in me a love for dancing. At the tender age of 14, I completed my Arangetram”.

Life Motto

In an interaction with ETimes, Sini Shetty shared that it is the journey that means everything to her. She candidly stated, “You can't just jump to the end. The journey is the best part. Know what the achievement means to you, respect it."

Talking about Miss India 2022 grand finale, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh became the first and second runner-ups of the beauty pageant respectively.

