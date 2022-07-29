Siri Kannada to Launch two New TV Shows, Details Inside

Two new daily TV shows are coming your way via the Siri Kannada TV channel. The lineup features Vijaya Dashimi and Amman Maduve starting from August 1. The first serial is produced by Purnima Enterprises.

Vijaya Dashami

The mega tele serial is backed by Raghavendra Rajkumar and Mangala Raghavendra under the Poornima Enterprises banner, which is known for many hit Kannada movies, including Nanjundi Kalyana and Om, to name a few. The upcoming TV show marks the first small-screen venture of the production house. It is known that more than seventy artists are acting in this serial with more than nineteen main characters.

Advertisement

On the Siri Kannada channel, Vijaya Dashami will be aired Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm. The show has been shot in spectacular locations such as Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Srirangapatna, and KR Nagar by director Shashidhar. The trailer of the show, which was screened at Kalavidara Sangha on Wednesday has been compared to like watching the trailer of a commercial film. The show team is hopeful that the serial will also be appreciated by everyone.

With director-cum-actor Rishab Shetty and Priyanka Upendra in the lead roles, the show cast ensembles Niranjan Deshpande, Kritika Ravindra, Usha Vaibhavi, Vihan Prabhanjan, Ambujamma, Renuka Bali in important characters.

Coming to Amman Maduve, the upcoming show will be aired on Siri Kannada channel from August 1, Monday to Friday at 8 pm. New D2 Media is producing this serial. This is an emotional story of a daughter who is going to get married and make a life for herself, and her mother’s struggle to give her a life in response to her loneliness.

Advertisement

Raghavendra Rajkumar, Mangala Raghavendra Rajkumar, Siri Kannada Founder Director Sanjay Shinde, Chief Rajesh Rajaghatta, and a large number of artists were present at the press conference organized to give updates about these two upcoming serials.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here