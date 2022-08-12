Sisters Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma Go for A Stroll in Casuals; Watch

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are often spotted together, be it for brand endorsements, gym outings, or promoting their latest venture together, Shining With The Sharmas. The sisters are inseparable, and fans love to see their sweet bonding. Recently, the two were spotted in the city, where they posed generously for the paparazzi before leaving in a car that was waiting for them. The actresses didn’t fail to make a fashion statement even when they were on a casual stroll.

Take a look

Neha was seen in a loose white T-shirt and loose black jogging pants. She completed the look with white sneakers and a digital wristwatch with a white band. Her younger sister on the other hand wore a body-hugging jumpsuit in a greenish-grey shade. She kept her hair tied in a neat bun and wore blue sneakers with black socks. While Neha opted for a chic, relaxed look, Aisha went for a sporty monochrome ensemble.

This is not the first time the sisters have posed together for the camera. They regularly keep posting photos and videos with each other on their social media handles and drop cute comments much to their fans’ delight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha will be seen on the big screen in her upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra directed by Kushan Nandy and jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role along with Neha.

Aisha rose to fame with the 2018 John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate.

Shining With The Sharmas is now streaming on the OTT platform. The show features the lesser-known side of the sisters and explores how they are so different on the outside but have very similar personalities on the inside.

