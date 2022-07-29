Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur is an Epitome of Elegance and Grace in Simple Yet Stunning Saree

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film, Sita Ramam which s helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. For the promotions of the movie, Mrunal is channelising her versatile style and her recent pictures on Instagram are proof of the same. The actress raised the glam quotient as she dressed up in ethnic attire.

In the photos, Mrunal looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the camera. The actress slipped into a dull yellow six-yard saree that she teamed up with a yellow short-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging deep V neckline and tied-up bow. Mrunal kept her hair open and wavy. She went for minimum accessories and chose silver statement earrings to complete her overall look.

Advertisement

Remembering Mohammed Rafi, she penned a verse from his song Chaudhvin Ka Chand in the caption which read, “Zulfen hain jaise kaandhe pe baadal jhuke hue, aankhen hain jaise meay ke payaale bhare hue, masti hai jis me pyaar ki tum vo sharaab ho, chaudahavin ka chaand ho…- Kinda mood". The actress also used the hashtag ‘Sita in Saree’ in the caption.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans poured in love for the actress. Ye Hai Mohabbatein child actor Ruhaanika Dhawan commented with multiple red heart emojis. One of her fans wrote, “You have the most beautiful eyes and cute smile." Another user commented, “Wow you’re looking absolutely stunning, gorgeous and beautiful."

Mrunal also dropped a video of her spinning as she flaunted her elegant ensemble.

Talking about the movie, Sita Ramam is a love story of a soldier set against the backdrop of war. Apart from Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Other than the leads, the movie also features Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, and Murali Sharma. It is slated for its theatrical release on August 05, this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here