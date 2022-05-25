Sita Ramam Release Date Out: Dulquer, Mrunal and Rashmika Starrer To Hit Cinemas On This Date

Sita Ramam’s release date is finally out! The Telugu film, which will also release in Tamil and Malayalam, stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film had already released its first trailer but fans were eagerly waiting for its release date. The team has finally revealed that Sita Ramam will release on August 5.

Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a motion poster along with the release date. “An epic story. A film that felt like we stepped into a dream. Time travelling to a glorious era rich in colours, sights and sounds. This is a love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you," he captioned the post.

In the poster, Dulquer was seen seated on the back seat of a cycle with a letter in his hand. He had a big smile on his face. Mrunal too shared yet another look at her character from the movie and announced the release date.

Seetha Ramam is set against a war backdrop and will explore a beautiful love story between a soldier Ramam played by Dulquer Salmaan and his love interest Seetha by Mrunal Thakur. The film, produced by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, features Rashmika Mandanna playing a very special and significant role as Afreen.

The makers tease a Hanuman kind of a role for Rashmika, who is tasked to help the on-screen Ramam and Seetha to reunite, much like the mythology Ramayan. It is reported that Rashmika is on a mission to help Lieutenant Ram and his Seetha in the movie.

Seetha Ramam marks Dulquer’s second Telugu movie. The actor made his Telugu debut with Mahanati in 2018. Meanwhile, Seetha Ramam will mark Mrunal’s Telugu industry debut. This also marks Rashmika’s first film with both the stars.

