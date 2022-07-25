Sita Ramam Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Leave Everyone Spellbound

The much-awaited trailer of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam was released today. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will release on August 5. Sita Ramam also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The makers have released the trailer and wrote, “Love, War and Everything In Between. The epic unfolds now."

Check out the trailer here:

As per the trailer, Sita Ramam revolves around a letter written by Lieutenant Ram (played by Dulquer Salmaan) to his Sita (played by Mrunal Thakur). Rashmika Mandanna’s character is keen to find details about Sita, who is Lt Ram’s love interest in the film. During her research, she gets to know more and more about Ram and Sita and their love story. Ram wrote the letter to Sita two decades back but it failed to get delivered and Rashmika’s character takes up the responsibility to deliver the letter.

The trailer was launched in Hyderabad today and Rashmika Mandanna and Dulquer Salmaan attended the event.

At the trailer launch event, while talking about the film, Dulquer Salmaan said, “I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse. This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages."

Sita Ramam also stars Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Sita Ramam is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The music of Sita Ramam has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Cinematography is being handled by PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor of Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam.

The film will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

