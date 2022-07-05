Sita Raman: Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Releases A Romantic Track

The upcoming Telugu film, Sita Ramam, is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on August 5. Yesterday, the team of Sita Ramam surprised fans with their latest track Aaromal. It is a beautiful romantic song featuring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. The music is given by Vishal Chandrasekhar, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar and it is sung by Sooraj Santhosh. Within one day of its release, the lyrical video received 3.4 likes and 44.368 views.

Check out the song here:

Advertisement

Talking about the movie, it is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Rashmika Mandanna is also part of the film. Sumanth, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Tarun Bhaskar, Shatru, Bhumika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore will be playing the supporting roles.

Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the love interest of Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandana will be seen as another lead actress. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the master of love stories. Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are producing the movie under Swapna Cinema. The cinematography is handled by Shreyas Krishna.

The movie revolves around a war backdrop and will portray an amazing love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his love interest played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing a special and significant role, who will help reunite Raman and Sita.

Advertisement

According to reports, the film will also be released simultaneously in Tamil and Malayalam languages. This will also mark Mrunal Thakur’s debut in the Telugu film Industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.