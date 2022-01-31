Siva Karthikeyan to Team up With Kalyan Krishna Kurasala Next?

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s last release Doctor emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office. Released in October 2021, the movie was a huge hit not only in Tamil but also in the Telugu language. The latest buzz is that Sivakarthikeyan will team up with Bangarraju director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala for his second Telugu project.

The actor, already hugely popular in the Tamil film industry, is now gradually shifting to the Telugu cinema to prove his mettle.

According to reports, the director met Sivakarthikeyan and narrated a script. The actor is said to have liked the script of the bilingual drama but he is yet to sign on the dotted line.

If everything goes as planned, the new project will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja and the makers will soon release an official announcement.

Kalyan Krishna Kumar’s Bangarraju was released on January 14, on the occasion of Pongal, and was well-received by the audience. The film stars veteran actor Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. Meanwhile, Krithi Suresh and Ramya Krishna are in female lead roles.

Bangarraju connects the dots with Kalyan Krishna’s 2016 movie Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film is headed by Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna.

Speaking of the talented actor, Sivalkarthikeyan has recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming fun entertaining film Don. Helmed by debutant Cibe Chakravarthi, Don is said to have a worldwide theatrical release on March 25.

Touted to be a comedy-drama, Don is bankrolled by Lyca Productions along with SK Productions.

Meanwhile, the actor’s forthcoming sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan, which has been in production for over four years, is currently in the post-production stage. Moreover, the actor has tentatively titled SK21 with director Rajkumar Periyasamy under Kamal Haasan and Sony Pictures India’s production.

