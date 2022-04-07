Sivaangi Krishnakumar to Take Part in Concert With Singer Shri. Mano. Details Inside

Sivaangi Krishnakumar is enjoying all the fame and recognition that she received from season 2 of Cooku with Comali. She showed her singing talent and sense of humour on the show and it endeared her to the viewers. Shivaangi has a large fan following of over 4.4 million people on Instagram.

Sivaangi’s fans are extremely excited to see her latest Instagram post. She has announced that she will be doing a concert alongside popular playback singer Shri. Mano on April 10. The concert will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru.

Apart from being a good singer and comedienne, Sivaangi is also a good actor and has signed a few Tamil films like Don and Kasethan Kadavulada.

She made her TV debut with Super Singer season 7 and reached the top 6. Her parents, Binni Krishnakumar and K. Krishnakumar, are also musicians.

The actor-singer was in the news recently for being candid about her weight loss journey on Instagram. Sivaangi posted two pictures of herself from 2015 and 2022 and wrote, “Lost a lot of weight from being around 65 kgs to 55 to 58 over the years!! Still trying to get fit… but which one is better according to you?" Her Instagram posts have inspired people who are trying to lose weight and be fit.

Many of the contestants appearing in Tamil reality shows have gone on to become popular celebrities.

Star Vijay TV is one of the leading Tamil channels and has garnered vast support amongst the viewers. Vijay TV won the support of the people of Tamil Nadu with a wide variety of serials and lively reality shows like Cooku with Comali.

Due to her rich voice, wit and comedy, Sivaangi has become popular not only among the regular viewers of Vijay TV but also among viewers of other channels

