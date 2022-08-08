Sivaji Ganesan Once Discovered Cho Ramaswamy Copies Lyrics For Nirai Kudam

Tamil film Nirai Kudam, directed by Muktha Srinivasan, narrates the lives of two medical students Prabakar and Chitra who fall in love with each other. Twist in the story comes when Chitra loses her eyesight due to a prank by Prabakar. Nirai Kudam was successful and is remembered for great performances and direction. Also, it is remembered for a throwback incident where Sivaji Ganesan discovered how Cho Ramaswamy claimed the credit for a song written by lyricist Kannadasan.

This incident happened in a scene where Prabakar is describing his wife Chitra in the most beautiful lyrics possible. Sivaji essayed the role of Prabakar. Vanisri enacted Chitra’s character. When the shooting of this scene ended, everyone praised Ramaswamy’s writing skills. Sivaji was also impressed with the lyrics, but soon became doubtful. Sivaji asked Ramaswamy that whether he has penned the lyrics himself? Ramaswamy immediately replied in affirmative. The Vazhkai actor was not satisfied with the reply and again asked Ramaswamy the same question. This time Ramaswamy gave up and revealed that lyrics were actually penned by Kannadasan. He was trying to claim credit over Kannadasan’s lyrics.

It is not known that what happened after this incident. Apart from this incident, Nirai Kudam is remembered for lot of interesting instances as well. In an interview, actress Vanisri revealed that how she was taught by Sivaji to essay blind woman’s character. Vanisri was flawless in her portrayal of a blind woman.

Nirai Kudam released on August 8, 1969, and was bankrolled by NH Studioz. J Mahendran had written the story for this film. Cho Ramaswamy was also the co-writer for this project. According to reports, the ending that Mahendran wrote for this project was changed. Nirai Kudam’s ending was criticized with many calling it the worst part of the film.

Besides Sivaji and Vanisri, other actors who were part of this project were Aachi Manorama, R Muthuraman, Sundarrajan and V K Ramasamy.

