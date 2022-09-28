Sivaji Ganesan Wanted Kamal Haasan to Get Rajinikanth For This Role in Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam’s most ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set to hit theatres on September 30. The audience is excited to witness Ratnam’s first attempt to narrate a period drama. Not many know that earlier Kamal Haasan wanted to make this dream project.

At the trailer and audio launch of the film earlier this month, the Vikram star revealed that the late Sivaji Ganseanhad had asked him to get Rajinikanth for the role of Vanthiyathevan. He further added that Sivaji wanted him to play Aditha Karikalan.

Rajinikanth was also present at the launch. The Kaala actor said that late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa was once asked by a weekly magazine’s reader about who she thought would be suitable for Vanthiyathevan’s character if the Ponniyin Selvan novel was ever made into a film.

Jayalalithaa replied that Rajinikanth fit the bill for the role. Rajinikanth felt extremely happy remembering the moment. This reply also prompted him to read the Ponniyin Selvan novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

It remains to be seen whether this novel translates into a successful visual experience for the audience. Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the conspiracies made to usurp the power and throne of the Chola empire. This film boasts of a stellar star cast starring actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and others.

B. Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel have penned the dialogues of this film. Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have produced Ponniyin Selvan.

