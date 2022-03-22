Sivakarthikeyan, KV Anudeep Rope in Ukrainian Actor Maria Riaboshapka for SK 20

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and Jathi Rathnalu fame director KV Anudeep have signed Ukrainian actor Maria Riaboshapka for their upcoming Telugu film SK20. Maria will appear in the lead role opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

The film’s production team has officially confirmed the development on Twitter. “A Beautiful Angel has just Landed to Mesmerise," read the tweet.

Here is the link to the tweet-

SK20 will mark Sivakarthikeyan’s debut in the Telugu film industry and will be released jointly under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Films LLP and Suresh Productions. The movie will be made in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

Previously, Maria Ryaboshapka garnered significant praise for her role in the Hindi web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.

SK20 was announced in February this year, and its shooting is expected to wrap by April. The shooting began in Karaikukudi in Tamil Nadu, and the pictures of its launch event went viral on social media.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka, the movie also features Premgi Amaran, Sathyaraj, and Naveen Polishetty in crucial roles. The music of SK20 has been composed by S Thaman.

Sivakarthikeyan made his debut in the entertainment business as a stand-up comedian and reality show contestant on Star Vijay. He also appeared in the starting role in the Dhanush starred movie 3.

The actor also performed in three Tamil films, including Ethir Neechal, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga and Varuthapadatha Valivar Sangam in 2013, and won the Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year owing to his impressive performances.

Sivakarthikeyan last appeared in the 2021 Tamil action comedy film Doctor, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie was produced under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions and featured Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai in lead roles.

