Sivakarthikeyan Likely to Replace Dhanush in Ram Kumar’s Upcoming Film

Dhanush is a well-known face of Tamil film industry. The actor’s fans love to watch him perform on screen. However, a few reports about an upcoming film suggest something which may disappoint the fans of the national award winning actor. According to several reports, Dhanush may not be seen in the upcoming film of Sathya Jyoti Films.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to be replacing Dhanush in Ratsasan fame Ram Kumar’s next directorial venture. According to media reports, since it took a lot of time for Ram Kumar to do the pre-production work, Dhanush had signed multiple films with other production houses. Now, when Ram Kumar is ready, Dhanush does not have dates anymore.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet by the production house or the director the rumours are rife in the industry regarding this. Reportedly Ram Kumar wants to make the film in multiple languages. Some reports are also saying that Ram Kumar will be working on the project featuring Dhanush later. Now, he has just taken up a new project with Sivakarthikeyan.

In between all this Siva is involved in the final schedule of his film Don in which he will be seen with Priyanka Arul Mohan. After the completion of this film, he will be working on ‘Singa Paathai’ which will be directed by Ashok, an erstwhile assistant of Atlee. Apart from this his movie ‘Ayalaan’ whose director is Ravikumar is getting ready for a release in summer 2022. AR Rahman will be giving music in this film.

Sivakarthikeyan touched the peak of his career with the film ‘Doctor’ whose director was Nelson. This film starred Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan along with Siva.

Dhanush on the other hand too has some exciting projects in the pipeline. Recently the first look poster of Dhanush for his upcoming film Nane Varuven was released and it grabbed everyone’s attention.

