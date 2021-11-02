Sivakarthikeyan Pays Homage To Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar; Meets Family Members

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, on Monday, paid his tributes to late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 29. The sudden demise of the 46-year-old actor has shocked the nation. His last rites were performed on October 31, after his elder daughter who is studying in the United States returned home. To pay homage to Puneeth, Sivakarthikeyan, on Monday, visited Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru where power star Puneeth was laid to rest next to the memorial of his parents.

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan also visited Puneeth’s house. He met Puneeth’s widow Ashwini Renavath and other family members. He expressed his condolences.

While speaking to the press, Sivakarthikeyan said that he is still shocked by the “unfortunate event" of Puneeth’s demise. He recalled the time when Puneeth had encouraged him during an awards function many years ago.

“Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise is still unbelievable for me as I had spoken to him a month ago. His demise is a great loss to the entire cinema world. He will be remembered for the good deeds. He is a role model for many people like me. He always inspired people both on and off-screen," Sivakarthikeyan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Tamil star also revealed that Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar informed him that her late husband enjoyed his recent movie ‘Doctor’.

Siva became emotional as he recalled how Puneeth had promised to meet him if he comes to Bangalore.

The actor lamented that he could not see Puneeth as he stays in Bangalore and he can’t come out of this shocking tragedy.

Puneeth, a popular star and youth icon in the Kannada film industry, was last seen in the Kannada film, Yuvarathnaa. He was currently shooting for his next film James.

