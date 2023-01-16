Sivakarthikeyan Posts First Picture of His Son on Pongal; Fans React

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan had two releases — Don and Prince — last year. While Don was a runaway success at the box office and was positively received by fans and critics, Prince was an average grosser with mixed reviews. Last year, Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his first Pongal with his son, who was born in July 2021. However, his fans were eager able to catch a glimpse of his son. Since July 2021, not once had he posted a picture of his son or brought him to any public event.

However, this Pongal, he had a surprise for his fans as he finally revealed his son to the public eye, in a family picture. Recently, Sivakarthikeyan came to his hometown Tiruveezhimila along with his family on the occasion of Pongal and he shared a picture of his family on Twitter. His one-and-a-half-year-old son, along with his 9-year-old daughter and wife Aarthi, are seen in the picture. Many of his fans believe that his son, who is named Gugan Das, resembles his mother Aarthi a lot. Take a look at the tweet that is going viral right now

Sivakarthikeyan is currently filming for Maveeran directed by Mandela film director Madon Ashwin. Director Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar is playing the female lead opposite him in this film. Kamal Haasan is also going to appear alongside him in a film produced by Rajkamal Films International and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.

